NETCOM 2023 New Year's Reception

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.,- U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, hosted a New Year's reception at his on-post quarters, Jan. 7. Eubank greeted members and spouses of the command staff, wishing them a great new year and continued mission success. Among the well-wishers was the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale.



The long-standing U.S. Army tradition of a commander-hosted New Year’s Reception for unit officers and their spouses, once a mandatory event, has changed over the years. Originally the New Year's reception evolved from a tradition that started when Army installations were remote outposts and social events were rare. In modern times many commanders choose to have their reception on a day other than New Year's Day to allow people to travel, watch football, or spend time with family members.



