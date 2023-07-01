Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM 2023 New Year's Reception

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Video by Gordon Van Vleet and Enrique Vasquez

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.,- U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, hosted a New Year's reception at his on-post quarters, Jan. 7. Eubank greeted members and spouses of the command staff, wishing them a great new year and continued mission success. Among the well-wishers was the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale.

    The long-standing U.S. Army tradition of a commander-hosted New Year’s Reception for unit officers and their spouses, once a mandatory event, has changed over the years. Originally the New Year's reception evolved from a tradition that started when Army installations were remote outposts and social events were rare. In modern times many commanders choose to have their reception on a day other than New Year's Day to allow people to travel, watch football, or spend time with family members.

    NETCOM...Enabling Decision Dominance

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 02:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870486
    VIRIN: 230107-A-GT612-328
    Filename: DOD_109402603
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US 

