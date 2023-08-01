The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs at Pictona in Holly Hill, Florida, Jan. 8, 2023. Veterans and other members of the local community attended the performance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 08:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870469
|VIRIN:
|230108-A-GN091-665
|Filename:
|DOD_109402478
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|HOLLY HILL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band performs for Pictona at Holly Hill, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT