Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Band performs for Pictona at Holly Hill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLY HILL, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs at Pictona in Holly Hill, Florida, Jan. 8, 2023. Veterans and other members of the local community attended the performance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870469
    VIRIN: 230108-A-GN091-665
    Filename: DOD_109402478
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: HOLLY HILL, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band performs for Pictona at Holly Hill, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Veterans
    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT