Norwegian Ruck March Broll

U.S. military service members participate in the Norwegian Ruck March December 14, 2022, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, in accordance with SOCKOR’s Operation Toy Drop-Korea. The event spanned 18.6 miles across post as part of individual readiness training and an opportunity to earn the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)
|12.14.2022
|01.08.2023 23:20
|B-Roll
|870467
|221214-F-FG548-395
|DOD_109402458
|00:05:17
|KR
|0
|0
