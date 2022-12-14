Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Ruck March Broll

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. military service members participate in the Norwegian Ruck March December 14, 2022, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, in accordance with SOCKOR’s Operation Toy Drop-Korea. The event spanned 18.6 miles across post as part of individual readiness training and an opportunity to earn the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870467
    VIRIN: 221214-F-FG548-395
    Filename: DOD_109402458
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: KR

    This work, Norwegian Ruck March Broll, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    korea
    ruck
    special operations command korea
    Norwegian Ruck March
    operation toy frop

