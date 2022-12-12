Danish Marksmanship Qualification ROK Broll

U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea held the Danish Marksmanship qualification on December 12, 2022, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea as part of Operation Toy Drop-Korea. Military members representing the United States, Republic of Korea, and the United Nations Command competed in a pistol course to earn a Danish marksmanship badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)
