    Danish Marksmanship Qualification ROK Broll

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea held the Danish Marksmanship qualification on December 12, 2022, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea as part of Operation Toy Drop-Korea. Military members representing the United States, Republic of Korea, and the United Nations Command competed in a pistol course to earn a Danish marksmanship badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870466
    VIRIN: 221212-F-FG548-315
    Filename: DOD_109402455
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: KR

    range
    special operations command korea
    danish marksmanship badge
    operation toy drope

