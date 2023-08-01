Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Sousa Season Opener Concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    John Philip Sousa was only 25 years old when he was called back by the Commandant of the Marine Corps to serve as the United States Marine Band’s 17th Director in 1880. During the next 12 years, Sousa simultaneously transitioned “The President’s Own” from a local military band into a
    world-renowned musical organization and transformed himself into a national celebrity and “The March King.” Sousa’s musical interests were often reflected in his programmatic style, as is represented in this performance.

    At the helm, he brought orchestral music to the masses through wind band transcriptions, highlighted the virtuosic skill of soloists, and unabashedly inserted his own compositions into the mix, a programming style that is still used by today’s Marine Band and celebrated during the Sousa Season Opener.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 18:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870448
    Filename: DOD_109402331
    Length: 01:36:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sousa Season Opener Concert, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT