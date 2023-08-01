2023 Sousa Season Opener Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John Philip Sousa was only 25 years old when he was called back by the Commandant of the Marine Corps to serve as the United States Marine Band’s 17th Director in 1880. During the next 12 years, Sousa simultaneously transitioned “The President’s Own” from a local military band into a

world-renowned musical organization and transformed himself into a national celebrity and “The March King.” Sousa’s musical interests were often reflected in his programmatic style, as is represented in this performance.



At the helm, he brought orchestral music to the masses through wind band transcriptions, highlighted the virtuosic skill of soloists, and unabashedly inserted his own compositions into the mix, a programming style that is still used by today’s Marine Band and celebrated during the Sousa Season Opener.