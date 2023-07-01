Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Infantry Company Winter Medical Training

    NH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    New Hampshire Army National Guard soldiers in Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) conduct winter medical and mountaineering
    training at various sites in the Waterville Valley Resort from Jan. 5 through 8, in Waterville Valley, NH.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870439
    VIRIN: 230107-A-ML797-088
    Filename: DOD_109401883
    Length: 00:15:39
    Location: NH, US

    This work, Mountain Infantry Company Winter Medical Training, by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    training
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

