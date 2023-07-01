Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Band performs at Bulldogs vs Gators Game

    GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs the National Anthem for a basketball game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, Jan. 7, 2023. This performance was one of several performances that the band performed throughout Florida. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870433
    VIRIN: 230107-A-GN091-1002
    Filename: DOD_109401537
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GAINESVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band performs at Bulldogs vs Gators Game, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Anthem
    3rd Infantry Division
    Band

