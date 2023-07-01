3rd Infantry Division Band performs at Bulldogs vs Gators Game

The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs the National Anthem for a basketball game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, Jan. 7, 2023. This performance was one of several performances that the band performed throughout Florida. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
01.07.2023
01.07.2023
B-Roll
GAINESVILLE, FL, US
