3rd Infantry Division Band performs at Bulldogs vs Gators Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870433" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs the National Anthem for a basketball game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, Jan. 7, 2023. This performance was one of several performances that the band performed throughout Florida. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)