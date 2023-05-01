Mission Generation Exercise 2023 B-Roll (Part 1)

United States Air Force Special Tactics airmen participated in the Mission Generation Exercise 2023, with the 437th Airlift Wing, Jan. 5, 2023. Joint Base Charleston launched 24 C-17 Globemaster IIIs to conduct a mission generation exercise that integrated Air Force, Army, and Marine forces across five operating locations.
|01.05.2023
|01.07.2023 12:13
|B-Roll
|870428
|230105-F-SL969-7001
|DOD_109401496
|00:02:12
|US
|3
|3
