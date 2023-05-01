Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Generation Exercise 2023 B-Roll (Part 1)

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Victor Reyes 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    United States Air Force Special Tactics airmen participated in the Mission Generation Exercise 2023, with the 437th Airlift Wing, Jan. 5, 2023. Joint Base Charleston launched 24 C-17 Globemaster IIIs to conduct a mission generation exercise that integrated Air Force, Army, and Marine forces across five operating locations.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870428
    VIRIN: 230105-F-SL969-7001
    Filename: DOD_109401496
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    JointForce
    SpecialTactics
    MG23
    ProjectandConnect

