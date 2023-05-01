Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line before taking off at Joint Base Charleston, SC, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation exercise kicks off Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17s for the largest-ever show-of-force formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation dispersed to sharpen agile combat employment concepts that leverage rapid mobility to maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870427
    VIRIN: 230105-F-JR513-7001
    Filename: DOD_109401475
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Charleston

    Air Mobility Command

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Combat Camera

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    MG23

