JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line before taking off at Joint Base Charleston, SC, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation exercise kicks off Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17s for the largest-ever show-of-force formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation dispersed to sharpen agile combat employment concepts that leverage rapid mobility to maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870427
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-JR513-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109401475
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
Charleston
Air Mobility Command
C-17A Globemaster III
Combat Camera
