U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 16th Airlift Squadron support Mission Generation Exercise 5, by transporting Marine HIMARS and JLTVs from Cherry Point Air Station, North Carolina, to Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation exercise kicks off Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17s for the largest-ever show-of-force formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation dispersed to sharpen agile combat employment concepts that leverage rapid mobility to maximize lethality.(U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870426
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-EM228-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109401410
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
