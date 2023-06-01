Dogface Brass Band performs at Florida High Schools

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Dogface Brass Band section of 3rd Infantry Division Band performed for students at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida, as well as students at Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 6, 2023. After each performance, the Soldiers shared their personal experiences in the Army and discussed the Army’s benefits and opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)