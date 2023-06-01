Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Brass Band performs at Florida High Schools

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Dogface Brass Band section of 3rd Infantry Division Band performed for students at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida, as well as students at Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 6, 2023. After each performance, the Soldiers shared their personal experiences in the Army and discussed the Army’s benefits and opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870425
    VIRIN: 230106-A-GN091-400
    Filename: DOD_109401267
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Brass Band performs at Florida High Schools, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT