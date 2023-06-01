Dogface Brass Band performs at Florida High Schools

The Dogface Brass Band section of 3rd Infantry Division Band performed for students at Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida, as well as students at Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 6, 2023. After each performance, the Soldiers shared their personal experiences in the Army and discussed the Army’s benefits and opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
