    Fort Bliss 2022 photo year in review (social media content)

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Shout out to the military-civilian workforce of the Fort Bliss garrison command, a.k.a. as the army behind the Army, and every unit that directly supported our many missions in 2022.

    Thank you for your efforts in support of America’s best and their families — let’s do it even better in 2023. #TheyDeserveTheBest #WeWinTogether

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 19:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870420
    VIRIN: 230106-A-KV967-2002
    PIN: 230106
    Filename: DOD_109401131
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss 2022 photo year in review (social media content), by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

