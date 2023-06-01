Fort Bliss 2022 photo year in review (social media content)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Shout out to the military-civilian workforce of the Fort Bliss garrison command, a.k.a. as the army behind the Army, and every unit that directly supported our many missions in 2022.



Thank you for your efforts in support of America’s best and their families — let’s do it even better in 2023. #TheyDeserveTheBest #WeWinTogether