Dogface Brass Band's Spc. Akira Okamoto in Orlando

Spc. Akira Okamoto, a trumpet player in 3rd Infantry Division Band’s Dogface Brass Band, talks about the band’s performances in Orlando, Florida and how they prepared for them, Jan. 6, 2023. Their performances are part of an outreach tour in Florida to promote the Army and share their music. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)