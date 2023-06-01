Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Brass Band's Spc. Akira Okamoto in Orlando

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Akira Okamoto, a trumpet player in 3rd Infantry Division Band’s Dogface Brass Band, talks about the band’s performances in Orlando, Florida and how they prepared for them, Jan. 6, 2023. Their performances are part of an outreach tour in Florida to promote the Army and share their music. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 19:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870416
    VIRIN: 230106-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109401083
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Brass Band's Spc. Akira Okamoto in Orlando, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT