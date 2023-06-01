Pentagon Officials Hold Briefing

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder and Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, brief the news media at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 15:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870406
|Filename:
|DOD_109400726
|Length:
|00:39:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
