    MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III conducts an integrated combat turn to refuel U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters by pumping fuel from the C-17 to a fuel truck from the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron during a mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870404
    VIRIN: 230105-F-VR222-3003
    Filename: DOD_109400707
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

