MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality

A 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III conducts an integrated combat turn to refuel U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters by pumping fuel from the C-17 to a fuel truck from the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron during a mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)