A 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III conducts an integrated combat turn to refuel U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters by pumping fuel from the C-17 to a fuel truck from the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron during a mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners.(U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870403
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-VR222-3004
|Filename:
|DOD_109400706
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
