The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs, assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct a training event over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A formation of 24 C-17 aircraft took flight from Joint Base Charleston to fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge before splitting into four smaller formations to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)