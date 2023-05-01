Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs, assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint base Charleston, South Carolina, conduct a training event over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A formation of 24 C-17 aircraft took flight from Joint Base Charleston to fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge before splitting into four smaller formations to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870402
    VIRIN: 230105-F-TK525-9001
    Filename: DOD_109400663
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry, by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    MG23

