A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line before taking off at Joint Base Charleston, SC, Jan. 5, 2023. This mission generation exercise kicks off Mobility Guardian 23 and involved the launch of 24 C-17's for the largest-ever show-of-force formation flight over Charleston Harbor. After the flyover, the formation dispersed to sharpen agile combat employment concepts that leverage rapid mobility to maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Harrison Winchell)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870395
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-OP776-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109400633
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston lauches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting cpabiliies during mission generation exercise, by SSgt Harrison Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT