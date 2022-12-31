In 2022, the F-35 Enterprise continued to deliver the unmatched capabilities of the most lethal fifth-generation aircraft to warfighters around the world. With more than 890 F-35s operating from 37 bases and ships around the globe and having flown over 613,000 cumulative flight hours, the F-35 plays a critical role in the integrated deterrence of the U.S. and our allies. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th-generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th-generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870393
|VIRIN:
|221231-O-DP787-252
|Filename:
|DOD_109400619
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 F-35 Year In Review, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT