U.S. Service Members load a joint light tactical vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870391
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-BI574-7009
|Filename:
|DOD_109400601
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality B-Roll, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
