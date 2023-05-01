Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Service Members load a joint light tactical vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870391
    VIRIN: 230105-F-BI574-7009
    Filename: DOD_109400601
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Marines execute HIRAIN demonstration to maximize lethality B-Roll, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

