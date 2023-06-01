National Guard Career Spotlight: Flight Nurse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Guard has more than 445,000 Soldiers and Airmen who operate in a wide range of career fields. When service members are injured in a battlefield environment, aeromedical evacuation units often need to be called in to provide lifesaving aid and transport.



National Guard flight nurses are highly skilled combat medics trained to treat, stabilize, and provide inflight medical care to the critically injured or ill while being transported aboard air ambulances during peacetime and combat operations.



AE flight nurses and medical technicians have the capability to fly patients on several different aircraft. The primary aircraft used include the the C-17 Globemaster, C-130 Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, UH/HH-60 Blackhawk, UH-72 Lakota, and some Guard units have recently expanded their fleet with the KC-46 Pegasus.