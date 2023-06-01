Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Career Spotlight: Flight Nurse

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard has more than 445,000 Soldiers and Airmen who operate in a wide range of career fields. When service members are injured in a battlefield environment, aeromedical evacuation units often need to be called in to provide lifesaving aid and transport.

    National Guard flight nurses are highly skilled combat medics trained to treat, stabilize, and provide inflight medical care to the critically injured or ill while being transported aboard air ambulances during peacetime and combat operations.

    AE flight nurses and medical technicians have the capability to fly patients on several different aircraft. The primary aircraft used include the the C-17 Globemaster, C-130 Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker, UH/HH-60 Blackhawk, UH-72 Lakota, and some Guard units have recently expanded their fleet with the KC-46 Pegasus.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870388
    VIRIN: 230105-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109400481
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Career Spotlight: Flight Nurse, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MedEvac
    Flight Nurse
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Medic
    National Guard

