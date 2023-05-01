Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the lowcountry

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Charleston locals gather to watch a 24-ship C-17 Globemaster III flyover at Patriot’s Point for Mission Generation, Jan. 5, 2023. Mission Generation is just one exercise leading up to Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, and involved the launch of 24 C-17s in a formation flight over Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870386
    VIRIN: 230105-F-PM546-0026
    Filename: DOD_109400434
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the lowcountry, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    MG23

