The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the lowcountry

Charleston locals gather to watch a 24-ship C-17 Globemaster III flyover at Patriot’s Point for Mission Generation, Jan. 5, 2023. Mission Generation is just one exercise leading up to Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, and involved the launch of 24 C-17s in a formation flight over Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)