Charleston locals gather to watch a 24-ship C-17 Globemaster III flyover at Patriot’s Point for Mission Generation, Jan. 5, 2023. Mission Generation is just one exercise leading up to Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, and involved the launch of 24 C-17s in a formation flight over Charleston Harbor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870386
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-PM546-0026
|Filename:
|DOD_109400434
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the lowcountry, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT