Wicket Repairs on the Illinois Waterway

To keep the wicket dams at Peoria and LaGrange lock and dam on the Illinois Waterway operational, trained divers must perform wicket inspections on an annual basis.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870384
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-JD595-256
|Filename:
|DOD_109400423
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
