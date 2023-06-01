Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wicket Repairs on the Illinois Waterway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    To keep the wicket dams at Peoria and LaGrange lock and dam on the Illinois Waterway operational, trained divers must perform wicket inspections on an annual basis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870384
    VIRIN: 230106-A-JD595-256
    Filename: DOD_109400423
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wicket Repairs on the Illinois Waterway, by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wickets- Urgency for Repairs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Rock Island District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT