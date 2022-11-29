Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Fellows Program

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Video by Amanda Huntley 

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    The Army Fellows Program (AFP) is program that ensures development of Civilians through a blend of progressive and sequential work assignments, formal training, and self-development. Individuals in this program will be able to progress from entry level to key positions.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870383
    VIRIN: 210630-A-VX884-001
    Filename: DOD_109400384
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US

    Civilian
    Army
    fellows
    Army Civilian
    Civilian Agency
    Fellows Program

