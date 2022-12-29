Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild 2022 Year In Review

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Fairchild celebrates the accomplishments of 2022, December 29, 2022, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Team Fairchild worked hard over the last 365 days to accomplish the 92nd Air Refueling Wing's mission and give back to its Airmen and community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870382
    VIRIN: 221229-F-XR671-533
    Filename: DOD_109400355
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fairchild 2022 Year In Review, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    refueling
    year in review
    Fairchild
    2022

