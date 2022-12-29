Fairchild celebrates the accomplishments of 2022, December 29, 2022, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Team Fairchild worked hard over the last 365 days to accomplish the 92nd Air Refueling Wing's mission and give back to its Airmen and community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870382
|VIRIN:
|221229-F-XR671-533
|Filename:
|DOD_109400355
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild 2022 Year In Review, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT