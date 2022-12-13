Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with a Corps project manager

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Michelle Prosser, St. Paul District project manager, talks about Section 408 permitting and the Corps' environmental infrastructure program.

    TAGS

    USACE
    408
    Environmental Infrastructure
    St. Paul District
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Corps of Engineers

