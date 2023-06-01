436th HCOS Ambulance Response Team stands by for Team Dover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman Maria Mirhkan and Staff Sgt. Max Robichaud, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technicians, discuss the role of the ambulance response team on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2022. The ART provides first aid and medical support to more than 11,000 Airmen and joint service members, civilians and families at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Mauricio Campino)