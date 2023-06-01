Airman Maria Mirhkan and Staff Sgt. Max Robichaud, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technicians, discuss the role of the ambulance response team on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2022. The ART provides first aid and medical support to more than 11,000 Airmen and joint service members, civilians and families at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870377
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-DA916-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109400241
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 436th HCOS Ambulance Response Team stands by for Team Dover, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT