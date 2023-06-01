Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th HCOS Ambulance Response Team stands by for Team Dover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Maria Mirhkan and Staff Sgt. Max Robichaud, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technicians, discuss the role of the ambulance response team on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2022. The ART provides first aid and medical support to more than 11,000 Airmen and joint service members, civilians and families at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870377
    VIRIN: 230106-F-DA916-9001
    Filename: DOD_109400241
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th HCOS Ambulance Response Team stands by for Team Dover, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    ART
    Team
    Ambulance
    Dover AFB
    Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT