The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in formation as part of a flyover for mission generation on Jan. 5, 2023. After the flyover, they split into four teams to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Joshua De Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870376
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-DP685-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109400230
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
C-17A Globemaster III
Joint Base Charleston Air Force North
