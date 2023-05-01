Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The C-17 Globemaster III soars across the Lowcountry

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in formation as part of a flyover for mission generation on Jan. 5, 2023. After the flyover, they split into four teams to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Joshua De Guzman)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870376
    VIRIN: 230105-F-DP685-7001
    Filename: DOD_109400230
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Joint Base Charleston Air Force North

    1CTCS
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    AirForceNewswire
    MG23

