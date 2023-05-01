Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Materiel Command: Our Vision

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command Vision: One AFMC--Integrated, collaborative, innovative, trusted and empowered...indispensable to our Nation, disruptive to our adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 07:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870367
    VIRIN: 230106-F-RI374-1002
    Filename: DOD_109399923
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Materiel Command: Our Vision, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFMCWeNeed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT