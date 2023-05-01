3rd Infantry Division Band performs in Port Orange and Orlando

The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs for students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida and at the 2023 Student Veterans of America National Conference in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. These performances were part of several performances the band held in Florida to help promote the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 11:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|FL, US
