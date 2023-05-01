Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Band performs in Port Orange and Orlando

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs for students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida and at the 2023 Student Veterans of America National Conference in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. These performances were part of several performances the band held in Florida to help promote the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870365
    VIRIN: 230105-A-GN091-0001
    Filename: DOD_109399900
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    band
    Student Veterans of America

