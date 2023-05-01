3rd Infantry Division Band performs in Port Orange and Orlando

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs for students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida and at the 2023 Student Veterans of America National Conference in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 5, 2023. These performances were part of several performances the band held in Florida to help promote the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)