    AFN Incirlik Audiogram- RAWS

    1, TURKEY

    01.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    SSgt Jayden Nowlin, 39th Operations Support Squadron NCOIC Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems training and SrA Jonathan Regalado, 39th Operations Support Squadron RAWS technician explained the mission to AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, January 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 06:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870364
    VIRIN: 220106-F-TO512-1001
    Filename: DOD_109399890
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram- RAWS, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    USAFE

