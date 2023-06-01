SSgt Jayden Nowlin, 39th Operations Support Squadron NCOIC Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems training and SrA Jonathan Regalado, 39th Operations Support Squadron RAWS technician explained the mission to AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, January 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 06:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870364
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-TO512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109399890
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram- RAWS, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT