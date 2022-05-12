U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division participated in Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5-11, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 04:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870362
|VIRIN:
|221205-M-AJ435-885
|Filename:
|DOD_109399853
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
