NATO helps maintain security in Kosovo (mastersubs)

The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo continues to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo, under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.
Today, the Kosovo Force (KFOR) numbers around 3,700 troops from 20 NATO Allies and seven partner countries, and troops regularly train and exercise together to ensure readiness in case a dispute occurs. In a crisis situation KFOR operates as the third responder, after the Kosovo Police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX).
As part of their usual tasks, KFOR troops regularly engage with all local communities across Kosovo and enhance their readiness with a variety of training, including Crowd and Riot Control (CRC), patrols at checkpoints and Liaison and Monitoring Teams, which interact with local communities across Kosovo.
Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 03:34
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|870360
VIRIN:
|230106-O-D0483-1001
Filename:
|DOD_109399825
Length:
|00:01:10
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
