NATO helps maintain security in Kosovo (mastersubs)

Learn how NATO Allies and partners contribute troops to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) and help maintain security in Kosovo.

The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo continues to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo, under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.



Today, the Kosovo Force (KFOR) numbers around 3,700 troops from 20 NATO Allies and seven partner countries, and troops regularly train and exercise together to ensure readiness in case a dispute occurs. In a crisis situation KFOR operates as the third responder, after the Kosovo Police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX).



As part of their usual tasks, KFOR troops regularly engage with all local communities across Kosovo and enhance their readiness with a variety of training, including Crowd and Riot Control (CRC), patrols at checkpoints and Liaison and Monitoring Teams, which interact with local communities across Kosovo.

Transcript



Music

Cold Promises by Daly and Mole Big Hitter by Johnson, Prendergast and Shield



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.