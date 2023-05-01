JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Twenty four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force's 437th and Air Force Reserve's 315th Airlift Wings at Joint Base Charleston flew over the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge during a mission generation exercise, Charleston S.C., Jan. 5, 2023. The formation split into four smaller formations, practicing flexible and deterrent response options, such as the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Shellby Matullo)