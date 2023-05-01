Twenty four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force's 437th and Air Force Reserve's 315th Airlift Wings at Joint Base Charleston flew over the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge during a mission generation exercise, Charleston S.C., Jan. 5, 2023. The formation split into four smaller formations, practicing flexible and deterrent response options, such as the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Shellby Matullo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 22:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870356
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-MZ355-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109399737
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT