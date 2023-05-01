Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Twenty four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force's 437th and Air Force Reserve's 315th Airlift Wings at Joint Base Charleston flew over the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge during a mission generation exercise, Charleston S.C., Jan. 5, 2023. The formation split into four smaller formations, practicing flexible and deterrent response options, such as the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Shellby Matullo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870356
    VIRIN: 230105-F-MZ355-5001
    Filename: DOD_109399737
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    #JointBaseCharleston
    #JointForce
    #MG23
    #ProjectAndConnect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT