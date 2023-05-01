JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pilots from the 437th Airlift Wing taxi C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. During the exercise, the 437th Airlift Wing honed agile combat employment concepts by rehearsing flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corey Schuler)