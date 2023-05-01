Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 437th Airlift Wing taxi C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. During the exercise, the 437th Airlift Wing honed agile combat employment concepts by rehearsing flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corey Schuler)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 22:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870355
    VIRIN: 220105-F-GX105-7001
    Filename: DOD_109399736
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    C 17
    JointForce
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

