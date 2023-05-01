JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise

Joint Base Charleston personnel executed a 24-ship mission generation exercise over the Charleston Harbor and various other locations, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
|01.05.2023
|01.05.2023 22:16
|B-Roll
|870353
|230105-F-XY111-1001
|DOD_109399725
|00:01:04
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|6
|6
