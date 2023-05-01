Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joint Base Charleston personnel executed a 24-ship mission generation exercise over the Charleston Harbor and various other locations, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870353
    VIRIN: 230105-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_109399725
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT