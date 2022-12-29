JBER 2022 Year in Review

A video package highlighting the people, partnerships and readiness that allows Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to project agile arctic combat support across the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 20:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870350
|VIRIN:
|221229-F-RJ686-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109399636
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
