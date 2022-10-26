Experience Matters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force discuss their war-fighting experience Oct. 27, 2022, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines shared details about their combat experience and how it has and will continue to shape effective, realistic training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)