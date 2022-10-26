U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force discuss their war-fighting experience Oct. 27, 2022, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines shared details about their combat experience and how it has and will continue to shape effective, realistic training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 23:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870349
|VIRIN:
|221027-M-GL438-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109399627
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Experience Matters, by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT