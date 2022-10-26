Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experience Matters

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.26.2022

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force discuss their war-fighting experience Oct. 27, 2022, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines shared details about their combat experience and how it has and will continue to shape effective, realistic training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870349
    VIRIN: 221027-M-GL438-1006
    Filename: DOD_109399627
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experience Matters, by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    warfighting
    lethality
    III MEF
    Force Design 2030

