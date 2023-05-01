171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Return Home from Deployment from Southwestern Asia January 4, 2023. Interview with Capt. Christopher Bowser, 171st Air Refueling Wing Installation Deployment Officer(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|01.05.2023
|01.05.2023 16:22
|B-Roll
|870345
|230105-Z-EY983-1002
|DOD_109399496
|00:09:45
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|3
|3
This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen Return Home from Deployment, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
pittsburgh
kc135
