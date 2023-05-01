171st Welcomes Home Deployed Guardsmen

171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, welcomes home over 80 deployed Guardsmen from Southwestern Asia. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 15:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870337
|VIRIN:
|230105-Z-EY983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109399432
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
kc135
