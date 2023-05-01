Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    171st Welcomes Home Deployed Guardsmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, welcomes home over 80 deployed Guardsmen from Southwestern Asia. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870337
    VIRIN: 230105-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_109399432
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Welcomes Home Deployed Guardsmen, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    kc135

    TAGS

    welcome home
    deployment
    171st air refueling wing
    Pennsylvania air national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT