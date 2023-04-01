Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts MEDEVAC 85 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts

    MA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crew successfully conduct a medevac of an 82-year-old male aboard the cruise ship Queen Mary II approximately 85 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. The air crew safely brought the man back to Hanscom Air Force Base where EMS was waiting to transport the man to Massachusetts General Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video Courtesy of Air Station Cape Cod/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870331
    VIRIN: 230104-G-HT254-592
    Filename: DOD_109399345
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MA, US

    medevac
    coastguardnewswire

