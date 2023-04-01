A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crew successfully conduct a medevac of an 82-year-old male aboard the cruise ship Queen Mary II approximately 85 nautical miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. The air crew safely brought the man back to Hanscom Air Force Base where EMS was waiting to transport the man to Massachusetts General Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video Courtesy of Air Station Cape Cod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870331
|VIRIN:
|230104-G-HT254-592
|Filename:
|DOD_109399345
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard conducts MEDEVAC 85 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT