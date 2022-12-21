Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star family visits military working dog training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Zachary Rodriguez, and his family, a Gold Star family, visit the military working dog training facility at the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX, Dec. 21, 2022.

    The 341st TRS hosted a “Day In Dad’s Life” for Zachary Rodriguez where he participated in training military working dogs for a day, honoring his father Sgt. 1st Class George Rodriguez.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870330
    VIRIN: 221221-F-RX305-1001
    Filename: DOD_109399279
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star family visits military working dog training, by TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lackland
    working dogs
    Air Force
    K9
    gold star family
    Military Dog Trainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT