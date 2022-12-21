Airman First Class Zachary Rodriguez, and his family, a Gold Star family, visit the military working dog training facility at the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX, Dec. 21, 2022.
The 341st TRS hosted a “Day In Dad’s Life” for Zachary Rodriguez where he participated in training military working dogs for a day, honoring his father Sgt. 1st Class George Rodriguez.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870330
|VIRIN:
|221221-F-RX305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109399279
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gold Star family visits military working dog training, by TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
