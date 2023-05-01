Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    122nd Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) taxi, bank and take off Jan. 5, 2023, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base. A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft have been assigned to the 122nd FW since 2010. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Hopper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870316
    VIRIN: 230105-Z-GK926-1003
    Filename: DOD_109399158
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II B-Roll, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT