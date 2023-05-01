122nd Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) taxi, bank and take off Jan. 5, 2023, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base. A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft have been assigned to the 122nd FW since 2010. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Hopper)