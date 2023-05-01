U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) taxi, bank and take off Jan. 5, 2023, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base. A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft have been assigned to the 122nd FW since 2010. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Hopper)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870316
|VIRIN:
|230105-Z-GK926-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109399158
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 122nd Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II B-Roll, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
