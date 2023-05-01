In this month's 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message, Col. Wendy Armijo, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander speaks about New Years resolutions, setting goals, resolving to change bad habits and discovering renewed optimism for the year ahead.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870313
|VIRIN:
|230105-Z-WQ490-406
|Filename:
|DOD_109399139
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Message - January 2023 - Col. Wendy Armijo, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
