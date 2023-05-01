Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Message - January 2023 - Col. Wendy Armijo

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message, Col. Wendy Armijo, 202nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander speaks about New Years resolutions, setting goals, resolving to change bad habits and discovering renewed optimism for the year ahead.

    massachusetts
    ang
    New Year
    command message
    102iw

