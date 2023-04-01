A short video produced to promote the Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10am to 4pm. The event is the largest free LEGO event in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. The museum is one of the U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 11:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|870312
|VIRIN:
|230104-N-TG517-606
|Filename:
|DOD_109399133
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT