    2023 Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A short video produced to promote the Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10am to 4pm. The event is the largest free LEGO event in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. The museum is one of the U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 11:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 870312
    VIRIN: 230104-N-TG517-606
    Filename: DOD_109399133
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Brick by Brick LEGO Shipbuilding

