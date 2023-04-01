2023 Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short video produced to promote the Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10am to 4pm. The event is the largest free LEGO event in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. The museum is one of the U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).