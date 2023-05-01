MGIB Election Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join MSgt Bates and TSgt Harding, Education Services personnel from the Air

Force's Personnel Center, as they discuss the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) to

include recent changes to the program election window and instructions for

completing an MGIB election.

Please contact your local Education Office personnel for further assistance.



Submit comments or feedback regarding the video to:

afpc.dp2sst.educationbenefits@us.af.mil