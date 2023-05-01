Join MSgt Bates and TSgt Harding, Education Services personnel from the Air
Force's Personnel Center, as they discuss the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) to
include recent changes to the program election window and instructions for
completing an MGIB election.
Please contact your local Education Office personnel for further assistance.
Submit comments or feedback regarding the video to:
afpc.dp2sst.educationbenefits@us.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 11:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|870311
|VIRIN:
|230105-D-JK875-077
|Filename:
|DOD_109399131
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MGIB Election Overview, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT