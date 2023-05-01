Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MGIB Election Overview

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    Join MSgt Bates and TSgt Harding, Education Services personnel from the Air
    Force's Personnel Center, as they discuss the Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) to
    include recent changes to the program election window and instructions for
    completing an MGIB election.
    Please contact your local Education Office personnel for further assistance.

    Submit comments or feedback regarding the video to:
    afpc.dp2sst.educationbenefits@us.af.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 11:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 870311
    VIRIN: 230105-D-JK875-077
    Filename: DOD_109399131
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MGIB Election Overview, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GI BILL
    Montgomery
    Chapter 30
    MGIB
    DD Form 2366
    2366

