Meet SETAF Africa—Episode: Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Smith. In this episode, Sgt. 1st Class Smith discusses her role as the NCO in charge of the signal support systems and how she keeps communication flowing effectively through different directorates of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). SETAF-AF is responsible for coordinating all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. U.S. Army activities include military readiness exercises across the continent, security force assistance engagements, crisis response and enduring posture support. These activities strengthen partner networks in Africa, build partner capacity against regional and global security threats and provide strategic access for U.S. forces in contingency operations. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)