    Meet SETAF Africa—Episode: Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Smith

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    01.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Meet SETAF Africa—Episode: Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Smith. In this episode, Sgt. 1st Class Smith discusses her role as the NCO in charge of the signal support systems and how she keeps communication flowing effectively through different directorates of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). SETAF-AF is responsible for coordinating all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. U.S. Army activities include military readiness exercises across the continent, security force assistance engagements, crisis response and enduring posture support. These activities strengthen partner networks in Africa, build partner capacity against regional and global security threats and provide strategic access for U.S. forces in contingency operations. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870309
    VIRIN: 221213-A-TB002-001
    Filename: DOD_109399088
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet SETAF Africa—Episode: Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Smith, by SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Italy
    173rd
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    MeetSETAF

