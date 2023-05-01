Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: ACE and Multi-Capable Airmen, Baltic Tribute, Legend Laid to Rest

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force looks back at highlights from the past year as the Agile Combat Employment concept is operationalized and will rely on multi-capable Airmen, the U.S. Air Force pays tribute to three Baltic nations, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations, and an Air Force legend is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870308
    VIRIN: 230105-F-JH807-1001
    Filename: DOD_109399078
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

