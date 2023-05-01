Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January is National Blood Donor Month

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Noor Shah 

    Military Health System

    Blood is being collected to be shipped out all over the world and we have Army, Air Force, Navy and DOD civilans acting as the local community. Now more than ever especially in the pandemic we need to donate and give blood as there has been a shortage of blood donors. What better time than on National Blood Donor Month?

    Location: US

    blood drive
    blood donor
    ASBP
    blood program
    donate blood
    MHSsocial

