January is National Blood Donor Month

Blood is being collected to be shipped out all over the world and we have Army, Air Force, Navy and DOD civilans acting as the local community. Now more than ever especially in the pandemic we need to donate and give blood as there has been a shortage of blood donors. What better time than on National Blood Donor Month?
|01.05.2023
|01.05.2023 11:40
|Video Productions
|870304
|230105-O-NR885-149
|DOD_109399030
|00:00:52
|US
|0
|0
