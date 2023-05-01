Historical 122nd Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), drop flares, taxi, bank and take off in historical footage Jan. 5, 2023, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base. F-16 Fighting Falcons were flown by the 122nd FW from 1992 to 2010 before converting to A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Hopper)