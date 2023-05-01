Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historical 122nd Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon B-Roll

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), drop flares, taxi, bank and take off in historical footage Jan. 5, 2023, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base. F-16 Fighting Falcons were flown by the 122nd FW from 1992 to 2010 before converting to A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Hopper)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870303
    VIRIN: 230105-Z-GK926-1002
    Filename: DOD_109399020
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Historical 122nd Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon B-Roll, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Historical
    122nd Fighter Wing
    Flare

