U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), drop flares, taxi, bank and take off in historical footage Jan. 5, 2023, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base. F-16 Fighting Falcons were flown by the 122nd FW from 1992 to 2010 before converting to A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Hopper)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870303
|VIRIN:
|230105-Z-GK926-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109399020
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Historical 122nd Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon B-Roll, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
